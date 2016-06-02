Namig Khalilov was appointed Adviser to Minister of Finance

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Namig Khalilov, the former head of the State Insurance Supervision Service liquidated by the decree of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, was appointed to the new position.

Report informs, N.Khalilov will work as an advisor to the Minister of Finance, Samir Sharifov. Another adviser to the Minister is Adir Mammadov.

Notably, State Insurance Supervision Service was eliminated on February 3, 2016. Powers of the service passed to Financial Markets Control Chamber.