Most Western indexes increased

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 12 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,72% to 16 516,22 points, the S & P 500 up by 0,78% - to 1 938,68 points and the Nasdaq by 1,03% - to 4 685,92 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,98% - up to 5 929,24 points, the German DAX increased by 1,63% - up to 9 985,43 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 1,53% - to 4 378,75 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold decreased by 1,25% to 1 083,70 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0829 USD (-0,47%).