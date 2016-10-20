Management of AzRe Reinsurance subsidiary insurance companies changes

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ New chairman was appointed to the 'Qala Insurance' OJSC Board of Directors (BoD).

Viladi Maniyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors told Report.

According to him, the question is about Kamal Ibrahimov. He substituted Fuad Guliyev (Chairman of the AzRe Reinsurance OJSC BoD, which is 100% shareholder of Qala Insurance) in the post. Currently, F.Guliyev is a member of the BoD.

Vusal Abbasov (Deputy Chairman of the AzRe Reinsurance OJSC) is also represented in the BoD. Earlier member of the BoD Nargiz Nasrullayeva- Müdüroğlu dismissed from the position.

Notably, Qala Insurance was established on the base of the Chartis-Azerbaijan company, which has been operating since 1999, its authorized capital is 6.787 mln AZN.

Gala Life Insurance was founded in 2008, its authorized capital is 10.01 mln AZN. The company's main shareholder is AzRe Reinsurance (88.6%).