    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.03.2017)

    Brent crude oil now makes 51,81 USD/barrel

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
        
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)51,810,89-5,01
    WTI oil(USD/barrel)48,861,14-4,86
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 200,7-1,950,7
    Indices 
    Dow-Jones20 950,1112,731187,5
    S&P 5002 385,2619,81146,43
    Nasdaq5 900,0543,23516,94
    Nikkei19 586,85-22,65472,48
    Dax12 009,8721,08528,81
    FTSE 1007 368,6410,79225,81
    CAC 40 INDEX4 985,4811,22123,17
    Shanghai Composite3 241,762,43138,12
    Bist 10089 445,55309,0211 306,89
    RTS1 062,61-1,08-89,72
    Currency 
    USD/EUR1,07340,013-0,9782
    USD/GBP1,22910,0138-0,0047
    JPY/USD113,38-1,37-5,91
    RUB/USD58,4618-0,7413-2,8112
    TRY/USD3,676-0,06650,1483
    CNY/USD6,91490,0001-0,0301
