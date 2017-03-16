Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.03.2017)

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|51,81
|0,89
|-5,01
|WTI oil(USD/barrel)
|48,86
|1,14
|-4,86
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 200,7
|-1,9
|50,7
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 950,1
|112,73
|1187,5
|S&P 500
|2 385,26
|19,81
|146,43
|Nasdaq
|5 900,05
|43,23
|516,94
|Nikkei
|19 586,85
|-22,65
|472,48
|Dax
|12 009,87
|21,08
|528,81
|FTSE 100
|7 368,64
|10,79
|225,81
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 985,48
|11,22
|123,17
|Shanghai Composite
|3 241,76
|2,43
|138,12
|Bist 100
|89 445,55
|309,02
|11 306,89
|RTS
|1 062,61
|-1,08
|-89,72
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0734
|0,013
|-0,9782
|USD/GBP
|1,2291
|0,0138
|-0,0047
|JPY/USD
|113,38
|-1,37
|-5,91
|RUB/USD
|58,4618
|-0,7413
|-2,8112
|TRY/USD
|3,676
|-0,0665
|0,1483
|CNY/USD
|6,9149
|0,0001
|-0,0301
