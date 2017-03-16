Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.03.2017)

16 March, 2017 09:17

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Brent oil (USD/barrel) 51,81 0,89 -5,01 WTI oil(USD/barrel) 48,86 1,14 -4,86 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 200,7 -1,9 50,7 Indices Dow-Jones 20 950,1 112,73 1187,5 S&P 500 2 385,26 19,81 146,43 Nasdaq 5 900,05 43,23 516,94 Nikkei 19 586,85 -22,65 472,48 Dax 12 009,87 21,08 528,81 FTSE 100 7 368,64 10,79 225,81 CAC 40 INDEX 4 985,48 11,22 123,17 Shanghai Composite 3 241,76 2,43 138,12 Bist 100 89 445,55 309,02 11 306,89 RTS 1 062,61 -1,08 -89,72 Currency USD/EUR 1,0734 0,013 -0,9782 USD/GBP 1,2291 0,0138 -0,0047 JPY/USD 113,38 -1,37 -5,91 RUB/USD 58,4618 -0,7413 -2,8112 TRY/USD 3,676 -0,0665 0,1483 CNY/USD 6,9149 0,0001 -0,0301