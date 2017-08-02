Jafar Ibrahimli resigns from 'Kapital Management' investment company

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Jafar Ibrahimli, a well-known securities market expert in Azerbaijan, financial analyst, member of the Supervisory Board of "Kapital Management" investment company, has resigned.

Jafar Ibrahimli told the Report.

J. Ibrahimli has not commented on his further activity: "There are job offers from different sectors of economy, I will assess them and choose one".

Notably, J.Ibrahimli headed "Kapital Management" for 13 years. He has been serving as a director of the investment company for about 11 years.

Notably, "Kapital Management" was established in 2002 under the name of "Technika Kapital Management" by "Bank Technique", which is currently in the process of liquidation. Its charter capital is 380,000 AZN. Currently, the company is under control of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) acting as liquidator of the bank.