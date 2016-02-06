Gold prices continue to increase

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 5, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,29% and made 16 204,97. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,85% and amounted to 1 880,05 and Nasdaq down by 3,25% and constituted to 4 363,15 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,86% to 5 848,06 points, the German DAX down by 1,14% to 9 286,23 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,66% to 4 200,67 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 1,54% or 17,81 USD and made 1 173,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1159 USD (-0,45%).