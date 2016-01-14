Gold and Euro increased today

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 13, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 2,21% and made 16 151,41. S&P 500 index decreased by 2,50% and amounted to 1 890,28 and Nasdaq went down by 3,41% and constituted to 4 526,07 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,54% to 5 960,97 points, the German DAX down by 0,25% to 9 960,96 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,30% to 4 391,94 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 0,09% and made 1 094,752 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0892 USD (+0,14%).