Gold and Euro increased in world markets

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 28, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,40% and made 18 110,14. S&P 500 index increased by 0,28% and amounted to 2 114,76 and Nasdaq down by 0,10% and constituted to 5 055,42 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,03% and amounted to 7 030,53 points, the German DAX by 1,89% and made 11 811,66 points and French CAC-40 by 1,81% and made 5 173,38 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,83% and amounted to 1 210,30 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,80% and made 1,0963.