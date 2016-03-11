Euro rate increases on markets

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 10, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,03% and made 16 995,13. S&P 500 index increased by 0,02% and amounted to 1 989,50 and Nasdaq down by 0,26% and constituted to 4 662,16 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,78% to 6 036,70 points, the German DAX down by 2,31% to 9 498,15 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 1,70% to 4 350,35 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 1,85% or 23,1 USD and made 1 274,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1167 USD (+1,26%).