Euro and gold prices slightly increased in markets

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 2, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,80% and made 16 153,54. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,87% and amounted to 1 903,03 and Nasdaq down by 2,24% and constituted to 4 516,95 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 2,28% to 5 922,01 points, the German DAX down by 1,81% to 9 581,04 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 2,47% to 4 283,99 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 0,12% and made 1 127,50 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0916 USD (+0,02%).