Euro and gold increased in world markets

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 28, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,20% and made 18 126,12. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,13% and amounted to 2 120,79 and Nasdaq down by 0,17% and constituted to 5 097,98 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,11% and amounted to 7 040,92 points, the German DAX down by 0,79% and made 11 677,57 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,86% and made 5 137,83 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,08% and amounted to 1 188,70 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,44% and made 1,0953.