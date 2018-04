© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Official opening of Baku head office of Ziraat Bank (Azerbaijan) OJSC will be held tomorrow.

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will also attend the inauguration.

Notably, Ziraat Bank (Azerbaijan) OJSC was established in 2014. Its authorized capital is 50 mln AZN. 99.98% of the shares belongs to Turkey's Ziraat Bank, 0,01% to "Ziraat Sıgorta", 0,01% to "Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler".