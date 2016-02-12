 Top
    Deposit Insurance Fund will attract 17 mln AZN from banks

    Azad Javadov: Up to the end of quarter, dues will reach 7 million AZN

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) to the end of March will attract additional resources in the amount of 17 million AZN from commercial banks based in the country.

    Report informs, Executive Director of ADIF, Azad Javadov told reporters.

    He noted that additional funds can be collected from the banks: "If necessary, we will take a loan from the Central Bank and return it at the expense of attracted dues from banks. Up to the end of the quarter dues will make 7 million AZN, 10 million AZN can be attracted further."

