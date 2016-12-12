Customer base of Azerbaijani banks now at 18 months low

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Total number of bank customers was 5 310 232 to November 1, 2016, which is less by 782 customers or 3.7% in monthly comparison.

Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to report, number of customer accounts down by 406 153 units or 7.1% in comparison with the beginning of the year and 334 602 units or 5.9% in comparison with the same period of 2015. The number of customers was close to present indicator in May 2015. Thus, number of banking customers was 5 348 165 on June 1 and 5 273 663 on May 1, 2015.

As of November 1, 2016, 5 241 312 or 98.7% of all customer accounts in Azerbaijani banks belong to individuals, including 169 577 engaged in private business; 1.3% of accounts belong to legal entities.