CBA: Cash FX purchases exceed sales by $673M in 8 months

In January–August 2026, cash foreign exchange (FX) purchases in Azerbaijan exceeded sales by $673 million, Report inform, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, this trend was observed in both cash and non‑cash segments.

In addition, the dollarization level of resident individuals' deposits fell by 3.7 percentage points over the past 12 months, reaching 25.8% in August.

With demand in the currency market sharply declining and supply rising significantly, the CBA carried out purchase‑oriented interventions. During the period, the bank's foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.8 billion, or 32.9%, reaching $15.3 billion.