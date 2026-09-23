Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    CBA: Cash FX purchases exceed sales by $673M in 8 months

    Finance
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 11:24
    CBA: Cash FX purchases exceed sales by $673M in 8 months

    In January–August 2026, cash foreign exchange (FX) purchases in Azerbaijan exceeded sales by $673 million, Report inform, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    According to the CBA, this trend was observed in both cash and non‑cash segments.

    In addition, the dollarization level of resident individuals' deposits fell by 3.7 percentage points over the past 12 months, reaching 25.8% in August.

    With demand in the currency market sharply declining and supply rising significantly, the CBA carried out purchase‑oriented interventions. During the period, the bank's foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.8 billion, or 32.9%, reaching $15.3 billion.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) foreign exchange market foreign exchange reserves
    AMB: 8 ayda nağd xarici valyutanın alışı satışını 673 milyon dollar üstələyib
    ЦБА: Покупка наличной инвалюты превысила продажи на $673 млн

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