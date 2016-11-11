Baku Stock Exchange turnover reduced by 45%

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October of this year, transactions of 4,403 billion AZN were concluded at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC on all financial instruments.

Report informs citing BSE, this figure is less by 44.7% than the same period last year.

The number of transactions in last year reduced by 18% and made 36 385.

81.8% or 3,603 billion AZN of the BSE total turnover accounted for derivative financial instruments (foreign exchange, commodities). This is less by 38.9% in annual comparison.

In 10 months of this year, government bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance covered 10.3%, or 455 million AZN of the stock market. 2.37-fold increase observed in the market compared to January-October of last year.

However, stock market decreased by 57.4% and made 117 mln AZN, bond market by 86.3% and made 226 mln AZN.

Even more sharp decrease occurred in REPO operations. During the reporting period, REPO operations a total of 2.1 million AZN conducted at the BSE, which means about 47-fold decrease in last year.