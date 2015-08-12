 Top
    Azerbaijan State Oil Fund lost 8 million dollars today

    Azerbaijan State Oil Fund lost 18 million dollars in two days due to the devaluation of yuan

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/  State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), lost 8 million dollars again today due to the continuation of devaluation of China's national currency.

    Report informs on August 12, devaluation of the yuan at 1.62% occurred at Central Bank of China. After this decision SOFAZ's investments in bonds in China in the amount of 500 million dollars depreciated by 8 million manats.

    In view of yesterday's devaluation, losses of SOFAZ over the last two days totaled about 18 million manats.

