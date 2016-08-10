Azerbaijan prepares tax breaks for small and medium businesses

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tax burden of small and medium enterprises can be reduced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs Deputy Head of the Main Department for Tax Policy and Strategic Surveys of the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan Shamil Arabov said.

According to him, proposed legislative changes to reduce income tax of individual entrepreneurs engaged in small and medium enterprises and also profit tax of legal entities.

In addition, reduction of value-added tax paid by smaller businesses, Exemption of imports of all services from VAT are also among proposals.