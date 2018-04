Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for the placement of the bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) in the amount of 3 million manats.

Report was told in the press service of the AMF, interest uncertificated registered secured bonds totaling 50 million manats with state registration number AZ 2009008684 placed at 100.8417 manats.

The tranche of bonds was placed fully.