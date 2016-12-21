Azer Turk Bank will sponsor one more social media project

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azer Turk Bank will be one of the sponsors of the Social Media Prize project "Bomba" organized by the "Beat Group".

Report was informed in the bank, as an innovative bank, taking part in the project, Azer Turk Bank intends to give support in stimulation of activity of corporations and organizations in social media. The aim of the project is to identify and reward organizations and companies which made the publications which drew attention of numerous subscribers on their corporate pages on social networks over the past year. The strongest will be selected by “Bomba” Academy. The award ceremony will take place on February 11 the 2017th year in the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet theater.

Azer Turk Bank OJSC, which has identified financial support to the real sector of the economy as its main mission, serves its customers through 11 customer offices. More information about the Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.