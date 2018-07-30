Venezuela ranks first on cheap gasoline price

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuela ranked first in terms of cheap gasoline price

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it is stated in the ranking compiled by Bloomberg.

A liter of gasoline in Venezuela costs 1 cent.

Iran ranked second after Venezuela with a price of $ 0.28, the first three place was occupied by Kuwait with an indicator of $ 0.35 per liter.

According to the rating, the most expensive gasoline in the world is in Hong Kong ($2.09), Norway ($2.02) and the Netherlands ($1.93). The top ten also include Greece ($1.91), Italy ($1.91), Denmark ($1.90), Israel ($1.86), Portugal ($1.83), Finland ($1.79), and France ($1.78).

Notably, in Azerbaijan 1 liter of gasoline costs 0.52 cents.