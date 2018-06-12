Turkish Minister: Regional cooperation between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia reaches new continents and turns into global cooperation

Baku. June 12. REPORT.AZ/ "Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which was built to transport Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and further to Europe, is an investment in brotherhood".

Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said at the opening ceremony of the first part of TANAP in Eskisehir, Seyidqazi district (Turkey), Report informs.

"The opening ceremony of TANAP, the so-called Energy Silk Road, is being held . Regional cooperation between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia reaches new continents and turns into global cooperation ", the Minister said.

According to the Minister, TANAP is a reflection of active energy policies: "This project is valuable from a material and moral point of view, a project of 100 years, which is also a fraternal investment. Two states, one nation statement exceeds the borders and is the greatest legacy of the two countries to the future. I would like to thank all who contributed to the issue , including President Ilham Aliyev and the former, passed away Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Natig Aliyev".

B.Albayrak also noted that TANAP will make a great contribution to energy security.