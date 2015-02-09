Transportation of oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in January increased by 3%

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ 2 470.053 thousand tons of Azerbaijani oil exported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in January of this year. This is 2.77% higher than the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the information from the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), in general, from the date of commissioning of the pipeline and on February 1, 2015 through the BTC transported 266.31 million tons of oil.

The information indicates that in addition of this line for the last period were transported 602,066 mln tons of Turkmen and Kazakh oil.

As a result, compared with the previous year oil transit increased by 23.16%.