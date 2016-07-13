The amount of export of Azerbaijani oil from Ceyhan port up by 2%

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June 2016, from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) to the world market exported 2,143,253 tons of Azerbaijani oil. Report informs referring to the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), it is less by 23% compared to June 2015. The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) owns 1,424,400 tons (66%) of the total amount.

In January-June this year, from Ceyhan port exported 14,774,660 tons of crude oil. This is more by 1.82% than in the first half of last year.

In general, from the moment of putting into operation of the BTC pipeline (2006) up to July 1, 2016 from Ceyhan port exported 305,968,432 tonnes of Azerbaijani oil.

Notably, Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and across the Mediterranean to European markets. The BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil.