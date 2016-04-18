Tehran asks to continue oil talks to stabilize the market

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tehran asked OPEC members and oil producers outside the organization, to continue negotiations with the aim to stabilize the market, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"Most oil producers in OPEC and outside the organization supports Iran's position", Iran's permanent representative to OPEC, Mehdi Asali said.

"Those who have offered to freeze the level of oil production, were mistaken in imagining that Iran has no other choice but to accept this option", he added.