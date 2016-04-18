 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tehran asks to continue oil talks to stabilize the market

    Iran's permanent representative to OPEC: Most oil producers in OPEC and outside the organization supports Iran's position

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tehran asked OPEC members and oil producers outside the organization, to continue negotiations with the aim to stabilize the market, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "Most oil producers in OPEC and outside the organization supports Iran's position", Iran's permanent representative to OPEC, Mehdi Asali said.

    "Those who have offered to freeze the level of oil production, were mistaken in imagining that Iran has no other choice but to accept this option", he added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi