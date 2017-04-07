Technol represents Azerbaijan in Turkey

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Proudly emphasizing “Made in Azerbaijan” on all its products, Technol motor oil represents Azerbaijan in Turkey.

Report informs citing Technol, the company takes part in the Automechanika Fair in Istanbul, Turkey, as only representative of Azerbaijan.

Car and engine manufacturers, producers of motor oil around the world have joined the fair, organized at "Tüyap" fair and conference center in Istanbul.

Notably, Technol, the first modern engine oils producer in the Caucasus and Azerbaijan, will launch export to Turkey in the near future, as an Azerbaijani brand.