    Tariffs on electricity and natural gas increased in Turkey

    Baku. September 1. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority has made a decision on setting new electricity tariffs.

    Report informs citing Turkish media that the organization, reviewing tariffs once in 3 months, decided to enter the new tariffs into force on 1 September this year.

    Electricity tariffs increased by 14.6% to 16.2%, Resmi Gazette reports.

    The one-time tariff for electricity was increased by 15%, three-time tariffs by 15%, 16.2% at night, and 14.6% at peak times.

    Natural gas prices in Turkey have also been increased. Thus, the new tariffs announced by BOTAS have been increased by 9% for the population and 14% for industrial facilities

