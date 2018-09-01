Tariffs on electricity and natural gas increased in Turkey

Baku. September 1. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority has made a decision on setting new electricity tariffs.

Report informs citing Turkish media that the organization, reviewing tariffs once in 3 months, decided to enter the new tariffs into force on 1 September this year.

Electricity tariffs increased by 14.6% to 16.2%, Resmi Gazette reports.

The one-time tariff for electricity was increased by 15%, three-time tariffs by 15%, 16.2% at night, and 14.6% at peak times.

Natural gas prices in Turkey have also been increased. Thus, the new tariffs announced by BOTAS have been increased by 9% for the population and 14% for industrial facilities