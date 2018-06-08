TAP Consortium: We will continue to work closely with the Italian Government

© Tap-ag.com

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ / “TAP will continue to work closely with the Italian Government and relevant Ministries and authorities to share contents, benefits and values of the project for Italian citizens and businesses, in terms of employment, revenues and reduction of natural gas prices", Lisa Givert, TAP Head of Communications said to Report commenting on the information that the new Italian government headed by Sergio Conte intends to reconsider the agreement on the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Italy.

"TAP will bring natural gas, a sustainable energy commodity to contribute to the ongoing decarbonisation process in Italy and a reliable ally for energy efficiency and renewables, as it provides necessary flexibility to manage the country's energy needs.”, - Lisa Givert said.