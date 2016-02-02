TANAP route passing near Ankara to be changed

Baku. 2 Febraury. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is continuing and only route of the pipeline passing near Ankara will be changed.

Report was told at 'SOCAR Energy Turkey A.Ş.'

Notably, some Turkish media reported that rooms of Roman Empire period, with cross symbols have been found near Dikilitaş, Gölbaşı distrct near Ankara during drilling works of TANAP and therefore, works have been suspended.

'No damage caused to these historical monuments and reveal of historical rooms is evaluated as contribution by 'SOCAR Turkey' to Turkish history', the source says.