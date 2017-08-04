TANAP official: Azerbaijani gas to reach Turkey in June 2018

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ “In late June 2018, we will deliver gas from the enterprise in Eskishehir to the national network. From June 2019, we will start supplying gas to Europe. We work day and night to make it possible.”

Report informs citing the Turkish media, TANAP’s Quality, Health, Security, Social and Environment Director Fatih Erdem said.

Addressing the presentation of the “Habitat” social-economic development program implemented within the framework of TANAP’s Social and Environment Investment Programs, Fatih Erdem said that TANAP was worth a total of $ 10 billion: “While implementing this project, the health and security of ordinary people, as well as ecological and public values, are taken into consideration.

"Due to the program realized by the “Habitat”, we will envisage on average 122 villages in Ardahan, Kars and Erzurum and be in touch with 13, 500 citizens. Half of them are ladies and young girls, and 5% are disabled people," Fatih Erdem added.

The TANAP official noted that they had supported this project to improve the living conditions of 25, 000 people.