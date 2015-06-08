Statoil closes office in Turkey

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Norway's Statoil announced the closure of offices in Turkey on 15 June.The reason for the closure is the sale of a stake in the Shah Deniz project of the Malaysian company Petronas in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the process of selling stake ended on May 1 this year. With this sale ended an agreement of distribution of gas production in Shah Deniz project, a partnership in the company for the supply of gas in South Caucasus Pipeline.

The aim of Statoil since a stay in Turkey in 2001 is the sale of Azerbaijani gas to the Turkish market.In this regard, the company bought a stake in the gas sector, which subsequently sold.

In Turkey, Statoil has been a partner of Koç Qrup, and later sold its share to the same company.

Statoil is one of the largest companies in the world engaged in the production and sale of gas.

The company operates in 35 countries.Partnership in projects "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in Azerbaijan continues.