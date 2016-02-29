Baku hosts 2nd meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku hosts the 2nd meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also attended the meeting.

The event also joined the delegation, headed by the Ministers of Energy of countries participating in Southern Gas Corridor - Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Greece, Albania, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro, senior US officials, the European Union and the United Kingdom, the heads of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline project (TANAP ) and Trans Adriatic pipeline (TAP) and international financial institutions.

Second Meeting of the Advisory Council includes three plenary sessions and a round table. At the same time, signing of a joint declaration and a joint statement to the media by Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Natig Aliyev, Vice-President of the European Commission on Energosoiuz Maroš Šefčovič and Special Envoy of the US State Department on international energy issues Amos Hochstein.

The initiative of the creation of the Advisory Council was put forward by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, addressing the organization of work of the Advisory Council instructed by Ministry of Energy.

The first meeting of the Council held on February 12, 2015.