SOFAZ assets soared nearly $ 2 bln in 2018

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) in the first quarter of this year increased by about $ 2 bln.

Report informs, SOFAZ Executive Director Shahmar Movsumov said.

"As you know, global oil prices are higher than we predicted. Of course, this will have an impact on the SOFAZ assets by the year-end. The volume of growth will depend on the price of oil. If at the year-end, results will be appropriate to figures of first quarter the amount will be high. During the first quarter of 2018, SOFAZ assets grew by about $ 2 bln”, he said.