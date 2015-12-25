SOCAR: Volume of natural gas in warehouses is 2.7 bln cubic meters

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Gas storage operation department of the ''Azneft" Production Unit of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has finished pumping gas into underground gas storage facilities "Garadagh" and "Kalmaz" for 2015-2016 autumn-winter season.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, the process began in April 2015, in accordance with the current schedule.

A total of 1,807 bln cubic meters of gas pumped to underground gas storage injection in 2015gas injection season.Of this amount, 920 mln cubic metersaccounted for "Garadagh", 887 mln cubic meters accounted for "Kalmaz" gas reservoirs.The volume of gas in underground storage together with gas from last season in the balance amounted to 2 ,694 billion cubic meters.

"Gas reserves in warehouses give us ground to say that country's population will be provided with blue fuel without interruption by the end of the autumn-winter season " - SOCAR informed.