SOCAR Turkey to use French company's technology at petrochemical complex

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş., a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Turkey, has selected the French Axens’ ParamaX Technology Suite for its project of aromatics and PTA (Purified Terephthalic Acid) complex in the future petrochemical site in Aliaga, Turkey.

Report informs, the Axens has said.

Axens will also provide catalysts, absorbents, equipment, as well as training for the plant personnel.

Notably, the new petrochemical complex plans to create Aromatics and Puretechic acid facilities.

After commissioning of STAR Oil Refinery, it is planned to use the raw material at he new Aromatics Plant. The plant will produce paraxylene and benzene. Another new enterprise will produce pure terephthalic acid from paraxylene. This product is mainly used as raw material for production of plastic containers and fibers in textiles. Pure terephthalic acid is mainly focused on domestic demand.