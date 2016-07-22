SOCAR's investment projects in Turkey are carried out due to schedule - UPDATED

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting also discussed the projects implemented by SOCAR in Turkey and highlighted investment projects are carried out in accordance with the schedule. It was noted that the recent events in Turkey's social and political life did not disturb work of SOCAR's projects and as it was planned in advance, all projects are conducted in the regular procedure. It was stated that as SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev has noted, SOCAR represents a forty-thousand-people family in Turkey and consider it a homeland. It was emphasized that they would continue making even higher investments in the Turkish economy in the future as they did till the last day. Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi stressed that SOCAR is one of the largest investors in Turkey and the company's projects are crucial for Turkey's economy. He wished success to SOCAR’s activities in Turkey.





***10:06

Management of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş, which is subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Turkey has met with the country's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi.

Report informs citing the company.

According to the information, Chairman of Managerial Staff of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş and Petkim Holding Vagif Aliyev and Director General of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş Zaur Gahramanov have met with Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi.

Notably, SOCAR has entered Turkish market through privatization of Petkim Holding in 2008 and operates in the country under name of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş.