SOCAR Trading: LNG terminal construction in Côte d'Ivoire starts by year end

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of terminal in Côte d'Ivoire for import of LNG (liquefied natural gas) with participation of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will start by year end.

Report informs, Chairman of Development and Investments Department of SOCAR Trading (SOCAR's trade house) Togrul Kocharli said at the SOCAR 2nd International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals.

"After Malta we have entered a second project of 2016 in Côte d'Ivoire for producing electric power from LNG. Work on this project is underway and construction is expected to start by year end”, he noted.

According to him, supply is expected to start by mid-2019.

Notably, in November 2016 SOCAR acquired 26% shares of the consortium established by French oil and gas company Total and Côte d'Ivoire State Oil Company for construction of LNG import terminal. Total holds 34%, SOCAR 26%, Côte d'Ivoire State Oil Company (Petroci) 16% at the newly established company Coted'Ivoire-GNL. Royal Dutch Shell had bought small part of shares.