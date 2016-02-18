​SOCAR to open new permanent workplaces

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to annual forecasts, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is expected to create 1 000 permanent workplaces.

Report informs, this was stated by the company's Human Resources Department Asif Bakirli at the meeting with NGOs.

He said that SOCAR had presented 6,509 vacancies to Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. 5,196 of them are in SOCAR's "Azerigaz" Production Union, 1 mini Gas Export Department, 313 of them have been identified by the Transportation Department.

Head of the department also stated that along with citizens in the course of recruitment, citizens for related positions included in human resources of the SOCAR's database would also be considered.