Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The situation on the platforms is stable, Report informs citing the information posted by SOCAR in the social media.

"The weather is gradually stabilizing. The evacuated oilmen will be able to return to the platforms in the second half of the day," SOCAR said.

The wind speed on the platforms had reached 144 km/h (40 m/s), and wave height in some places was over 10 meters.