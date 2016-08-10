SOCAR produced 4.4 mln tons of oil in 2016

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ During January-July 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 4 420,7 thousand tons of oil.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the figure is 8.7% less than in the same period last year.

639 thousand tons of volume produced in January-July accounted for July. This is 9% less than in July last year.

Notably, during January-July 2016, a total of 24 699,8 thousand tons of oil produced in Azerbaijan, and 3 635,9 thousand tons of this volume accounted for July.