SOCAR President receives TEKFEN management

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev has received Chairman of TEKFEN Holding Managing Board, Murat Gigin and President of TEKFEN Construction, Levent Kafkaslı on the occasion of the holding's 60th anniversary.

Report informs citing SOCAR, stating that TEKFEN is well-known not only in Turkey, but also in the whole Turkic world as well in the entire world, R.Abdullayev noted successful operation of the company in Azerbaijan. Speaking about the projects by TEKFEN, which launched activities in Azerbaijan 20 years ago, M.Gigin and L.Kafkaslı mentioned continuous care and support by the State Oil Company during this period as well as expressed their gratitude in this regard.

SOCAR President R.Abdullayev congratulated them on the occasion of 60th anniversary of TEKFEN Holding, wished further success to the holding's staff.