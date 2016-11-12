 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR President receives TEKFEN management

    R.Abdullayev congratulated staff on occasion of 60th anniversary of TEKFEN Holding

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev has received Chairman of TEKFEN Holding Managing Board, Murat Gigin and President of TEKFEN Construction, Levent Kafkaslı on the occasion of the holding's 60th anniversary.

    Report informs citing SOCAR, stating that TEKFEN is well-known not only in Turkey, but also in the whole Turkic world as well in the entire world, R.Abdullayev noted successful operation of the company in Azerbaijan. Speaking about the projects by TEKFEN, which launched activities in Azerbaijan 20 years ago, M.Gigin and L.Kafkaslı mentioned continuous care and support by the State Oil Company during this period as well as expressed their gratitude in this regard.

    SOCAR President R.Abdullayev congratulated them on the occasion of 60th anniversary of TEKFEN Holding, wished further success to the holding's staff. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi