    ​SOCAR President receives delegation of 'Amec Foster Wheeler' company

    Meeting highlighted broad prospects for cooperation between the two companies

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, received a delegation of 'Amec Foster Wheeler' company led by the company CEO, Samir Brikho.

    Report informs citing the press service of SOCAR, Abdullayev stressed existence of effective cooperation between SOCAR and Amec Foster Wheeler production and processing industry and broad prospects in these areas.

    SOCAR President highly valuated performance of Amec Foster Wheeler, its quality and timely implementation of projects entrusted to the company.

