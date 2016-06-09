SOCAR President gets acquainted with ongoing works in Kulevi terminal

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ During his official visit to Georgia, on June 8, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovnag Abdullayev has visited Kulevi Oil Terminal.

Report informs referring to the website of the terminal, during the visit, R.Abdullayev was informed of the ongoing construction work related to the storage tank farms No.5 and No.6, as well as the shoreline protection work being done.

Black Sea Terminal constantly monitors shoreline conditions, and protective measures are taken to strengthen its defensive waterside structures. Due to timely systematic monitoring and protection measures, all erosion processes, which occur on most of the Georgian Black Sea coast, are minimized, and the terminal’s shoreline is in good condition.

Tank farm No.5 consists of six reservoirs with a total capacity of 60, 000 m3. The construction of this facility for the receipt, storage and loading of various oil products like gasoline, naphtha, hydrocarbon condensate, diesel fuel and aviation kerosene, is intended for export, as well as the import of oil product to and from the Caspian Sea region. The facility’s turnover of oil and oil products are estimated to be 1.5 million metric tons per year.

Tank farm No.6 consists of five reservoirs with a total capacity of 12,000 m3 - 2 units of 3,000 m3 and 3 units of 2,000 m3. The tank farm is designed for the storage ofliquefied pyrolysis resin, isopropyl alcohol and industrial oil.

Construction of these storage tank farms will enhance the increase of throughput volumes, and will provide more flexibility to traders, as well as the terminal in the future operations.

At the end of the visit, R.Abdullayev noted that these projects will enable Kulevi Oil Terminal to become a more important player on the global oil market.