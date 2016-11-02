 Top
    SOCAR increases drilling operations

    Since beginning of this year, 52 new wells handed over to miners

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ In October this year, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) made drilling operations length of 7 074 meters.

    Report informs citing the SOCAR, 6 469 meters of these works refer to operation, 605 meters to prospecting.

    Drilling operations carried out by the company, were less by 23% than in October 2015.

    In general, in January-October 2016, SOCAR made drilling operations length 93 657 meters, which 90 987 meter refer to operation, 2 670 meter to prospecting.

    In 10 months this year, drilling increased by 1.4% compared to the same period last year.

    In addition, 6 drilled wells in October, as well as 52 new wells from the beginning of the year built and handed over to the miners.  

