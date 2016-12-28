SOCAR hosts Iranian delegation

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 28, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev met with a delegation led by Mahmoud Vaezi, Iran's Minister of Communication and Information Technology, co-chairman of intergovernmental commission.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, welcoming the guests, Rovnag Abdullayev spoke about recent expansion of bilateral relations in various economic spheres, strengthening of cooperation between oil and gas companies of the two countries, as well as important role of reciprocal visits in this process. Touching upon the relations between SOCAR and Iranian companies, R. Abdullayev emphasized the deepening of professional relations among the oil industry experts. Highly estimating the level of Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation, Mahmoud Vaezi pointed out the useful work of the two countries in oil and gas sector, as well as their rich experience in this field, saying that this experience creates great potential for the development of economic cooperation between the countries. He expressed confidence in Azerbaijan-Iran business forum’s contribution to the extension of economic and trade relations.

SOCAR President informed the guests on the socio-economic development and achievements gained within the energy strategy of the country. Noting the great opportunities for expanding relations in energy sector, SOCAR President said oil and gas cooperation would continue to contribute to the economic development of both countries.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.