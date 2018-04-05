SOCAR discusses in Sofia opportunities for Bulgaria's gasification

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the agreement reached between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov regarding investigation of possibility of participation of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Bulgaria’s gasification program, the delegation consisting of executives of SOCAR Company have visited Sofia city in order to conduct negotiations with relevant agencies of Bulgaria.

Report was informed in the SOCAR, the first meeting of the delegation was held with Temenuzhka Petkova, Bulgarian Minister of Energy. Petkova stated the government’s possible support regarding prospects of participation of SOCAR Company in Bulgaria’s gasification.

Murad Heydarov, Consultant to SOCAR President and Executive Director of SOCAR Balkans, in his turn provided information about current status in the area of implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project.

Then Teodora Georgiyeva, Executive Director of ICGB Company provided information about Greek and Bulgarian interconnector project, and Vladimir Malinov, executive director of “Bulgartransgaz” company provided information about the projects implemented in the framework of gas infrastructure development program.

The discussions were held between the specialists.