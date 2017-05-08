SOCAR delegation attends international exhibition in Tehran

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Iran Oil Show 2017” the International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition has started in Tehran, Iran.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), SOCAR delegation also attends the exhibition.

“At the exhibition held during May 6-9, the SOCAR stand raises a big interest. SOCAR representatives informed attendants on new developments taking place in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry, achievements, the company’s role in domestic and international projects. Cooperation opportunities with SOCAR was discussed with representatives of various companies, questions interesting them were answered”, the information says.

1500 companies of 37 countries, including Russia, China, US, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Spain, South Korea, Turkey, Australia, participate at the event alongside 2500 local companies. Former First Vice-President of Iran Parviz Davoodi, Oil minister Bijan Zanganeh, Ali Kardor, CEO of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), main organizer of the exhibition and other officials have attended the opening event.