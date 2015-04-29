Azerbaijan sells 38 billion cubic meters gas to Turkey and Georgia

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" field produced 365 million tons of oil, 107 billion cubic meters of gas to date. Today, there are 88 wells, of which 90 thousand tons of oil, 35 million cubic meters of gas produced daily.

Report informs, it was stated by the first vice-president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh, presented at the annual general meeting of ANAS a presentation on "The oil strategy of Azerbaijan and science".

According to K. Yusifzadeh, volumes of profit oil are growing from year to year, and transportation of oil is carried out mainly through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC):"For example, just last year 34 million tons of oil produced on the " Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli", of which 22.5 million tons - profit oil, which is about 70%. 171 million tons of oil from 373 million tons of oil exported to foreign markets were transported via BTC.Another feature of BTC is that it comes not to the Black Sea but the Mediterranean, because the Black Sea floating tankers of small capacity, and in the Mediterranean Sea tankers can be loaded with 300-500 thousand tons of oil".

SOCAR representative said that the deposit "Shahdeniz" brought fame to Azerbaijan as a gas country, "General reserves" Shahdeniz "field are estimated at 1.2 bln cubic meters of gas and 240 mln tons of condensate.No offshore field of the world have such large reserves of gas.Now the field has 6 wells, of which up to 29 million cubic meters of gas produced daily.Until now, this field produced 61 billion cubic meters of gas and 16 million tons of condensate.This gas being sold not only within Azerbaijan, but also in Turkey and Georgia.Until today, 33 billion cubic meters of gas sold to Turkey, 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia".