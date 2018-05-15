SOCAR Absheron and SOCAR Karabakh branches established in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR) has established 2 branches of the companies established jointly with foreign stakeholders to exploit Absheron gas -condensate and Karabakh oil and gas fields.

Report informs, The Ministry of Taxes has officially registered the branches of SOCAR Absheron and SOCAR Karabakh in Azerbaijan on April 25.

Both branches were registered at 121 Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Narimanov district, Baku, where the headquarters of SOCAR is located. Head of SOCAR’s Investments Department, Vagif Aliyev will lead the branches.